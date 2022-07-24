State Department confirms two American deaths in the Donbas region of Ukraine

the US Department of State announced that two Americans had died in the Donbas region of Ukraine.

a State Department representative said that they are “in touch with the families and providing all required consular support,” but they did not provide any other details.

Out of respect for the families during this difficult time, the official stated that there was nothing more to be said.

The Department of Defense calls on Russia to “live up to its international obligations to treat all individuals captured fighting with Ukraine’s armed forces as prisoners of war.” When asked about the condition of the two Americans who are rumoured to have been captured by the Russians while engaged in combat in Ukraine, the spokesperson said they are in contact with the Ukrainian and Russian authorities.

