Edition: English
Sudan protestors condemn violence as 30 die in clashes

  • Sudanese protestors march against the country’s military leadership.
  • They blame them for violence in Blue Nile State.
  • Security forces fire tear gas at the protesters. 
Sunday, Sudan protestors marched in the capital city of Khartoum against the country’s military leadership. They blamed for violence in Blue Nile State. Security forces fired tear gas at the protesters.

Sudanese officials and the UN say that fights between the Hausa and Fung tribes in the southeastern state near the border with Ethiopia began last week. It killed more than 30 people and hurt more than 100.

On Sunday, the government said it would beef up security in the state and look into the fights. In two towns, a curfew has been put in place.

However, protesters in the capital city marched towards the presidential palace with signs that said “Stop Civil War.” “The Blue Nile is Bleeding,” and “Cancel the Juba Peace Agreement.”

Even though some rebel groups signed a peace deal for the whole country in Juba in 2020, violence has broken out from time to time in several parts of Sudan, such as the eastern coastal regions and western Darfur.

Since a coup in October 2021, the anti-military movement has been holding protests against the military. They say that the military is causing internal conflict and not protecting civilians.

“If the coup goes on, more people will die. As we saw in Blue Nile, Darfur, and other places,” said Mohamed Idris, a protester in Khartoum who is 43 years old.

Military leaders have said that their takeover was necessary to keep Sudan stable in the midst of political fighting and that they are working to build on the peace deal in Darfur and other areas.

