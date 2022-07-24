Summer fun despite Covid-19 and heat

Despite the heat, there are ways to still have fun this summer.

Expert Dr. Leana Wen gives recommendations for staying safe during the Covid-19 surge.

Know the warning signs of heatstroke, heat rash, and heat fatigue.

This isn’t the summer to take long hikes. No, extremely high temperatures have us drowning in our own sweat and hiding from Covid-19 this summer.

Despite the heat (or existential dread), we can still have fun. Here are some ways to enjoy the rest of summer without getting Covid-19 or too hot.

You can’t do much without getting Covid-19, so be careful, especially if you do these things with others. Expert Dr. Leana Wen gives recommendations for staying safe during the Covid-19 surge.

Very hot weather is also risky. Know the warning signs of heatstroke, heat rash, and heat fatigue.

Use a beach if you live near the water. Start early.

It won’t be as hot or busy yet, but when the beach gets full of families and the sun rises, find shade and air conditioning.

If you sit in the sun without shade, you’ll be ready for Thanksgiving dinner.

Even if everything seems to be coming apart, ice cream is still good. If you want something sweet, sunshine, and to converse with friends, meet outside an ice cream parlor with outdoor seating for a cone. All three needs are met.

The Slip-and-Slide needs grass where a hose can be utilized. If you or a friend has these things, get a slip-and-slide or other water features.

It’s too hot for a desert hike. If you live near a garden or arboretum, use the shade and breezes. You may notice birds or other animals in the forest; learn from how they stay cool.

