 Sumy region: Russian forces shell four settlements

  • Russian forces bombarded four settlements in the Sumy region with mortar fire and multiple launch missile systems.
  • Twenty more explosions were noted within an hour.
  • Mortar fire began in the community of Krasnopillia 
On July 14, Russian forces bombarded four settlements in the Sumy region with mortar fire and multiple launch missile systems.

The chief of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Dmytro Zhyvytskyi, wrote on Telegram, “At midday, the Russians shelled the villages of Druzhba and Seredyna-Buda communities with multiple launch rocket systems; 20 explosions were counted.

Twenty more explosions were noted within an hour. Mortar fire began on the community of Krasnopillia at about 13:00. There were 19 explosions noted. Six mortar explosions occurred in the town of Shalyhyne after 14:00, the governor reported.

