Suspects filmed hitting Bronx man with automobile

A man crossing the street when a car cuts a corner and knocks him into the air.

The people in the car however then accused of robbing the man.

On Sunday morning, the New York Police Department released a video that showed a man crossing the street in the Bronx when a car made a sharp turn and knocked him into the air. The people in the car are then accused of robbing the man.

The pedestrian however robbed around 6:40 a.m. local time, and the police are now looking for the people who did it.

“DO YOU KNOW THESE GUYS? They however wanted for stealing. On July 23, 2222, at about 6:40 AM, the suspects hit a 39-year-old man with a car near 898 E 169 St in the Bronx. They then took his things by force “The NYPD sent a tweet.

Police asked anyone with information to call their hotline or send them a message on Twitter.

The video showed that a black car cut a corner so sharply that it seemed to go off the road when it hit the 39-year-old victim, sending him flying into the air.

After he landed on the ground, he was almost still when someone took things off of him, searched his body, and even turned him over onto his back while another person watched.

From one point of view, the same car however parked near where the alleged theft was happening.

Reporters tried to get more information from the NYPD, but they didn’t answer right away.

The New York Post said that police gave a description of three suspects: two who allegedly robbed the victim and one who stayed in the car.

