Swedish indicts youngster for Malmo school assault

Police officers attend the scene at a school in Malmo, Sweden on Monday, March 21, 2022 – Google

An 18-year-old student has been charged with two counts of murder following the March murders of two professors at his school.

The attack happened at creative art high school with more than 1,000 students in Malmo, which is the third-largest city in Sweden.

STOCKHOLM: Swedish prosecutors said on Wednesday that an 18-year-old student has been charged with two counts of murder following the March murders of two professors at his school.

Advertisement

In a statement, the Swedish Prosecution Authority stated that “on March 21, an 18-year-old man attacked two female teachers at the Malmo Latin School with a knife and axe,” adding that both women died from their injuries.

“Now the man, who himself was a student at the school, is charged with two counts of murder,” the report stated.

Also Read Sweden refuses to deny deportations to Turkey part of NATO deal Sweden's Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson refused to deny Turkey's claim. Stockholm promised...

The attack happened at creative art high school with more than 1,000 students in Malmo, which is the third-largest city in southern Sweden. The suspect was taken into custody soon after the attack.

The accused’s attorney, Anders Elison, told AFP that his client had confessed to the murders since his detention and continued to do so.

As per Elison, the young man had mental health concerns, and on the day he attended school, he believed that he would not survive.

Advertisement

“He wanted to put himself in a situation where there was no turning back for him to continue his own life,” Elison explained.

As per Elison, the trial will begin at the Malmo district court on July 20.