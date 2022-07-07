Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Taliban dig Mullah Omar car used in US escape

Taliban dig Mullah Omar car used in US escape

Articles
Advertisement
Taliban dig Mullah Omar car used in US escape

Taliban want the car to be displayed in Kabul’s national museum, an official said – Twitter

Advertisement
  • The car that Mullah Omar, the founder of the Taliban, drove to get away from US soldiers after 9/11 has been found.
  • It had been buried for more than 20 years in a garden in Afghanistan’s eastern Zabul province.
  • Official Taliban media showed pictures of men digging it out with hand shovels.
Advertisement

KANDAHAR: The car that Mullah Omar, the founder of the Taliban, drove to get away from US soldiers after the 9/11 attacks has been found in eastern Afghanistan. It had been buried for more than 20 years.

Abdul Jabbar Omari, who used to work for the Taliban, buried the white Toyota Corolla in a small garden in the province of Zabul and told people this week to dig it up.

“It is still in good condition, only its front is a bit damaged,”  said Rahmatullah Hammad, the provincial head of information and culture, to AFP.

“This vehicle was buried by the mujahideen as a memorial to Omar in 2001 to avoid it being lost,”  he claimed.

Official Taliban media showed pictures of men digging a car out of the ground with hand shovels.

Hammad stated that the Taliban want the vehicle placed in the national museum in the capital as a “great historical artefact.”

Advertisement

Mullah Omar, who led the extreme Islamist movement to power in 1996 following a deadly civil war and imposed a rigid interpretation of Islamic law on the country, founded the Taliban in Kandahar.

Also Read

Afghanistan thereafter provided a haven for jihadist organisations, including Osama bin Laden and Al-Qaeda, the perpetrators of the September 11 attacks.

When the Taliban refused to hand over bin Laden, the US and its allies invaded, ousted the Taliban, and installed a new government.

Taliban officials alleged that Mullah Omar escaped Kandahar in a Toyota Corolla.

Officials kept his 2013 death secret for years.

Advertisement

Last year, Washington took its last soldiers out of Afghanistan as the Taliban took over the country, took over Kabul, and took back power.

Also Read

Taliban reshuffle negotiation team before peace talks
Taliban reshuffle negotiation team before peace talks

Taliban leader has reshuffled his team of negotiators before peace talks with...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the International News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Elon Musk's trial started which cost him over 20 million dollar after Tesla tweet
Elon Musk's trial started which cost him over 20 million dollar after Tesla tweet
Zelensky's advisor resigned after a missile hit a building in Dnipro
Zelensky's advisor resigned after a missile hit a building in Dnipro
GOP candidate arrested over suspicion planning shootings at Democratic residences
GOP candidate arrested over suspicion planning shootings at Democratic residences
Experts warning to the US Navy, larger fleets always wins
Experts warning to the US Navy, larger fleets always wins
European Commission president claims Western allies need to
European Commission president claims Western allies need to "step up" their military
Why is the UK government getting involved in Scotland’s new gender recognition law?
Why is the UK government getting involved in Scotland’s new gender recognition law?
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story