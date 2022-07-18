Tens of thousands of Afghans waiting for US visas

There are 74,274 Afghan SIV applicants.

SIV is for federal employees during Afghanistan’s 20-year war.

10,000 primary candidates have a chief of mission authorization.

Advertisement

Nearly a year after the botched US pullout, tens of thousands of Afghans SIV applications are still being processed. The state handles it all.

Last week, there were 74,274 SIV applicants. SIV is for federal employees during Afghanistan’s 20-year war.

This number comprises applicants who haven’t passed the chief of mission (COM) phase.

10,000 primary candidates have a chief of mission authorization and are “ready to move” 40,000 to 50,000 relatives aren’t counted.

SIV had management issues and low annual limits before the US left Afghanistan. This procedure can take years.

The State Department has added staff for SIV, an official said.

Advertisement

Administration officials say most new candidates won’t need to fill out forms. Their change will save a month. The state will handle all processing without this form, not USCIS. It’ll be tough.

During last year’s US exit from Afghanistan, the Biden administration however criticized for how it treated Afghans SIVs who couldn’t leave quickly because of Taliban unrest

Reporters were told by a State Department spokesperson, “We don’t have any new information, but we’ll be forthright with the final report.”

Blinken and DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said the change will “speed up the application process”

“This week, new Afghan SIV candidates must file an amended DS-157. New applicants no longer need USCIS Form I-360 “ad. This new strategy will decrease applicant obstacles and shorten the application procedure.

“This modification doesn’t weaken or eliminate security screenings,” they said. It’s one of several steps we’ve taken to improve SIV and protect national security.

Advertisement

Since taking office, Blinken and Mayorkas have added resources and simplified the application procedure.

Also Read Adam Scott joins Madame Web cast Adam Scott has joined the cast of 'Madame Web'. The film is...