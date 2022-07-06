Advertisement
Thalita Do Valle Brazilian Sniper Model Killed in Missile Attack in Ukraine
According to accounts, a Russian missile strike last week killed a Brazilian model turned sniper who was fighting in Ukraine.

On June 30, a missile strike in the Kharkiv region claimed the life of 39-year-old Thalita do Valle. Douglas Burigo, a former Brazilian soldier who allegedly returned to the bunker in search of her, was also murdered in the raid.

Their murders occurred while they were being targeted on a mission to rescue Ukrainians from a village that Russian troops had evacuated, according to the lieutenant in charge of directing their unit, who spoke to the Brazilian news source UOL.

According to her brother Theo Rodrigo Viera, “She was a hero, and her calling was to save lives, chasing after humanitarian missions.”

He claimed that in addition to serving as rescuer, she also gave advancing troops cover.
Do Valle, a native of Sao Paulo and a former child actor, began modelling when she was 18 years old.

According to her family, she was an animal activist who also studied law and worked with NGOs to uphold animal rights.

Her brother claims that she enlisted in the Kurdish Peshmerga army in Iraq three years ago and trained as a sniper there.

Do Valle posted videos and pictures from her time battling the Islamic State in Iraq and other battle zones on YouTube and social media.

Her family reported that she was co-writing a book about her experiences with a writer.

The day after Do Valle moved to Kharkiv, on June 27, according to his brother, they last communicated.
He said that she had been in Kyiv at the time the city had been destroyed.

I wanted to know everything when we spoke on the phone, he said. “She claimed, however, that she was unable to speak for very long because Russian drones were spying on her cell phone usage. She simply called to let us know how she was doing.”

Do Volle posted images and videos to social media from her trip to Ukraine.

According to an internet translation, she commented, “I was told: you are not going to Ukraine to rescue the helpless; animals, children?” with the final video she uploaded to TikTok on June 21. “Who objected? Nearly a month has passed since I arrived here. Do you work on projects for others or for yourself? Happy to be the sole Brazilian (again), just like in Iraq, in ALL battalions.”

