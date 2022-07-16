The 6th stirs up new revelations before last hearing

The 6th stirs up new revelations before the last hearing

The Secret Service deleted text messages from January 5 and 6, 2021.

The House select committee has linked Trump to the Jan 6 attack at each hearing.

Next week’s hearing will focus on what Trump did or didn’t do when the Capitol was in shambles.

The House committee corroborated Trump’s angry encounter with the Secret Service on January 6 last hearing. It’s the latest bombshell from the summer hearings, which end Monday.

Thursday evening, reporters reported that a DC police officer in the Secret Service convoy validated committee testimony.

However, the hearing next week will focus on January 6, 2021. The session will focus on what Trump did or didn’t do when protestors stormed Capitol gates and forced members to evacuate.

The select committee said Trump “failed to do his job” when the Capitol was attacked and Mike Pence was in danger.

Rep. Elaine Luria, a Virginia Democrat who will help lead the next hearing, told this week, “There will be a lot of information.

However, a lot more clarity about what happened that day. What people in the White House, around the President, and even people advising him to do things he wasn’t taking based on their reasoned advice, said.” “It’s lazy. Inactive. Never quit fighting.”

Olson told Trump to dismiss Jeffrey Rosen if he didn’t back the Supreme Court lawsuit, the letter says. Olson urged Trump to fire his lawyers and proclaim “martial law” over the election.

