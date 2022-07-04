Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Three killed ,four injured in Danish mall shooting

  • A gunman opened fire at a Copenhagen shopping centre on Sunday, killing three people and injuring four others.
  • Danish police say they have no information that the shooting was a “terrorist act” or that the suspect acted with others.

COPENHAGEN: Danish cops said on Monday that four people, including two Swedish nationals, were in critical but stable condition after being injured in a Sunday shooting at a Copenhagen shopping centre in which three people were murdered.

Chief Police Inspector Soren Thomassen told the media that police had no information that the shooting was a “terrorist act” or that the suspect acted with others.

As per him, the shooter killed two 17-year-olds, a guy and a woman, as well as a Russian national residing in Denmark who was 47 years old.

