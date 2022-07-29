Three Nepali mountaineer sisters summit Everest, made their way to Guinness World Record

Nepali mountaineer sisters summit Everest, made their way to Guinness World Record.

Three Nepali mountaineer sisters summited Everest and made their way to Guinness World Record. Dawa Futi Sherpa, Nima Jangmu Sherpa, and Tshering Namgya Sherpa set the record together. They already hold the record for most siblings to reach the summit.

Three sisters from Nepal who are climbers reached the top of Mount Everest and entered the Guinness Book of World Records.

Our grandfather and father were climbers, according to Dawa Futi Sherpa in a statement to Guinness World Records. We want to honour our late father, Dorjee Sherpa, a former climbing Sherpa and guide, by dedicating our summit of Mount Everest to him.

He joined a Japanese expedition to Everest in the winter of 1982, where he suffered frostbite and lost eight of his fingers. Despite this, he persisted in climbing until 2007.

These siblings are descended from a long history of mountaineers, with both their father and grandpa having been skilled climbers in their heyday.

The Mount Everest expedition, which has been dubbed “Three Sisters on Seven Summits,” is the group’s larger project, according to media reports.

Their brother, Mingma Gyalje Sherpa, trained the three sisters. The group will shortly go for their next excursion to Russia’s Mount Elbrus after their mountaineering expedition.

