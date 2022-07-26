Trump removed references to charging rioters on January 6 from his statements, testimony shows

President Donald Trump declined to call for the prosecution of the rioters who attacked the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, and he took out words that distanced him from them, according to congressional testimony on Monday.

The previous Republican president struck out the following passages: “Please understand that you do not speak for me.

You don’t speak for our movement “according to a screenshot of the script that U.S.

He also removed a line about leading the “The Department of Justice will make sure that all lawbreakers are dealt with harshly. We must deliver a loud and unequivocal message, not one of pity but of JUSTICE. Legal repercussions must be prompt and severe.”

The congressional committee looking into the attack released video outtakes from Trump’s Jan. 7 speech during a primetime session last week, in which he was seen refusing to acknowledge that the election was over and he had lost. In video taken as he was practising the address, Trump stated, “I don’t want to announce the election is done.”

In the assault, tens of thousands of Trump backers broke into the Capitol in an effort to prevent Congress from certifying Democrat Joe Biden’s victory in the general election of November 2020.

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, the former president’s daughter and son-in-law, as well as White House lawyers and staff members testified in previously unreleased video clips that Trump was hesitant to deliver a message of reconciliation following the attack on the Capitol.

Investigator: “Do you know why he wanted that crossed out?” Kushner: “Yes.”

Jared Kushner answered, “I don’t know.

The witnesses expressed worries about what would occur if the president did not make a more forceful statement.

They did not represent him or his political ideas in any way, shape, or form, White House attorney Pat Cipollone said in testimony.

Kushner pushed John McEntee, a Trump aide, to push the speech quickly and to urge the president to “help everything cool down,” according to committee investigators.

An investigator questioned McEntee, “Was the connotation that the president was somewhat hesitant to give that speech?”

