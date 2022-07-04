Two women killed by shark attack in Egypt’s Red Sea

One Austrian and one Romanian were killed by a shark off the coast of Hurghada, Egypt.

The Red Sea is a popular tourist spot with lots of sharks, but they rarely attack swimmers who stay within the rules.

Task team working to discover “the reasons behind the shark’s behaviour that resulted in the incident”.

Advertisement

CAIRO: Two women, one Austrian and one Romanian were murdered in a shark attack off the coast of Egypt this week, as per the Egyptian environment ministry and the foreign ministries of the victims.

“Two women were attacked by a shark while swimming” at Sahl Hasheesh, south of Hurghada on the Red Sea, according to a Facebook post by the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism on Sunday.

An Austrian news source said that one of the victims was a 68-year-old woman from Austria’s Tyrol region who was on vacation in Egypt.

On Sunday, the Austrian foreign ministry confirmed to AFP “the death of an Austrian person in Egypt,” without providing any other information.

On Sunday, the Romanian foreign ministry confirmed to AFP “the death of a Romanian citizen” after being “shark attack” off the coast of Hurghada, citing information received from Egyptian authorities.

On Friday, Red Sea governor Amr Hanafi ordered the closure of all local beaches for three days after “an Austrian tourist lost her left arm in what appears to be a shark attack.”

Advertisement

Also Read Swimmer perishes in vicious shark attack as lovely coastal sea turns red After a swimmer was savagely slain by a shark attack off the...

The AFP could not independently confirm the authenticity, date, or location of a video that was shared on social media on Friday.

The video showed a swimmer struggling with what looked like blood pooling around her.

The environment ministry announced on Sunday that a task team is working to “identify the scientific causes and circumstances of the attack” and discover “the reasons behind the shark’s behaviour that resulted in the incident.”

The Red Sea is a popular tourist spot with lots of sharks, but they rarely attack swimmers who stay within the rules.

Also Read Florida teen attacked by shark near beach A teenager is in danger of losing a part of her leg...