U.K Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigns, dragged down by scandals

Scandal-ridden After drastically losing the support of his ministers and the majority of Conservative lawmakers, Boris Johnson said on Thursday that he will step down as prime minister of the United Kingdom. He added that he would continue in office until his successor was chosen.

An alone and helpless politician, surrounded by more than 50 resignations of ministers and aides, bowed to the inevitable. Johnson claimed that although it was obvious that his party wanted someone else in control, his forced resignation was the consequence of parliamentary “herd instinct” and was therefore “eccentric.”

Close allies including Johnson’s wife Carrie were present for his address outside his Downing Street office. Johnson stated, “Today I have nominated a cabinet to serve, as I will, until a new leader is in place.”

“I know that there will be many people who are relieved and perhaps quite a few who will also be disappointed. And I want you to know how sad I am to be giving up the best job in the world. But them’s the breaks,” he added, making no apology for the events that forced his announcement.

Scandals that included violating COVID-19 pandemic lockdown guidelines, a lavish restoration of his official property, and the nomination of a minister who had been accused of sexual misconduct brought an end to his stint in office.

As he started speaking, there was applauding and cheering, but some people outside Downing Street could be heard booing.

When fighting for his job for days, Johnson had lost the backing of all but a small group of his closest allies after the latest in a string of scandals drained their morale.

“It was a short and bizarre resignation speech which didn’t mention the word resign or resignation once. There was no apology, no contrition,” Conservative lawmaker Andrew Bridgen said. “There was no apology for the crisis his actions have put our government, our democracy, through.”

Details will be released next week, and the Conservatives will now have to choose a new leader, a process that could take weeks or months.

