Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • International
  • U.S merchants suffer losses after Walmart lowers its profit projection
U.S merchants suffer losses after Walmart lowers its profit projection

U.S merchants suffer losses after Walmart lowers its profit projection

Articles
Advertisement
U.S merchants suffer losses after Walmart lowers its profit projection

U.S merchants

Advertisement
  • Walmart lowered its projection for full-year profit, stating that it anticipates its adjusted profits per share to decline by as much as 13 per cent, sounding the alarm that inflation is harming its customers and causing them to shift what they spend their money on.
  • According to Walmart, consumers are spending more on food and less on higher-margin goods as a result of inflation.
  • In prolonged trading, Walmart’s stock fell more than 9%, while other significant retailers experienced a sell-off.
Advertisement

A sell-off in shares of major U.S. retailers was sparked by a profit warning from Walmart (WMT.N), rapidly wiping off over $100 billion in stock market value in the extended session.

Walmart lowered its projection for full-year profit, stating that it anticipates its adjusted profits per share to decline by as much as 13 percent, sounding the alarm that inflation is harming its customers and causing them to shift what they spend their money on.

According to Walmart, consumers are spending more on food and less on higher-margin goods as a result of inflation. Walmart was compelled to lower prices on goods like clothing in order to minimize its inventory due to the shift in consumer purchasing.

In prolonged trading, Walmart’s stock fell more than 9%, while other significant retailers experienced a sell-off. Both Target (TGT.N) and Amazon (AMZN.O) had declines of over 5%. Best Buy (BBY.N), Dollar General (DG.N), Dollar Tree (DLTR.O), Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST.O), and Dollar Tree all experienced declines of over 3%. Home Depot (HD.N) had an almost 2% decline.

Based on the after-hours reductions in their share prices, U.S. retailers together lost more than $100 billion in stock market value, with Amazon and Walmart accounting for the great majority of that loss.

The S&P 500 retailing index (.SPXRT), which has fallen by 24 percent so far in 2022, had a further decline on Monday after market hours.

Advertisement

Also Read

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the International News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Harry and Meghan publish 24-page dossier on $13 million in post-royal work
Harry and Meghan publish 24-page dossier on $13 million in post-royal work
Poor will not be burdened from gas price hike: Musadik Malik
Poor will not be burdened from gas price hike: Musadik Malik
Quran is the only way of our life: PM Mohammed bin Salman
Quran is the only way of our life: PM Mohammed bin Salman
After a two-year ban, Donald Trump is allowed back on Facebook
After a two-year ban, Donald Trump is allowed back on Facebook
When will Ramazan 2023 commence in Pakistan?
When will Ramazan 2023 commence in Pakistan?
Reports: Germany will send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine
Reports: Germany will send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story