U.S. panel looking into Capitol attack issues subpoenas to Secret Service about texts

As part of its investigation into claims made by a watchdog that the Secret Service deleted text conversations used as evidence,

the U.S. congressional panel looking into the attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021 said it has subpoenaed the service.

footage from the meeting between the committee looking into the attack and the inspector general, Joseph Cuffari

Advertisement

As part of its investigation into claims made by a watchdog that the Secret Service deleted text conversations used as evidence, the U.S. congressional panel looking into the attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021 said it has subpoenaed the service.

According to a written statement from the committee’s chairman, Representative Bennie Thompson, “The Select Committee seeks the pertinent text messages, as well as any after action reports that have been issued in any and all divisions of the USSS pertaining or relating in any way to the events of January 6, 2021.”

After charging the Secret Service with erasing “several” text messages, the watchdog appeared before the House of Representatives subcommittee on Friday.

On Friday, footage from the meeting between the committee looking into the attack and the inspector general, Joseph Cuffari,

We must now speak with the Secret Service, and Thompson informed CNN that they should be contacted.

Democratic Representative from Mississippi and chairman of the January 6 House Select Committee Bennie Thompson leaves for a break during the seventh public hearing of the U.S. House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol on July 12, 2022, in Washington, D.C., the United States.

Advertisement

Jamie Raskin, a committee member, told reporters on Friday that the group was committed to recovering purportedly deleted text messages from January 5 and January 6, 2021.

In a letter to legislators on Wednesday, the inspector general’s office (OIG) of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) claimed that “many” texts had been deleted by the Secret Service using a device-replacement software after the watchdog requested the records.

On Thursday, the Secret Service refuted that claim, claiming that all of the requested texts had been saved but that some phone data had been lost during a normal device movement.

On Friday, Thompson stated, “A ‘regular’ cleansing of files will require a methodology, so we want to examine what that process is.

The letter did not make it clear whose messages the inspector general’s office thought had been erased or what proof they might have contained.

Following weeks of false claims by the former president that he won the 2020 election, followers of Donald Trump attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Advertisement

Also Read