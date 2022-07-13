Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
 UK Ministry of Defense trained Ukrainians to drive modern armoured vehicles

 UK Ministry of Defense trained Ukrainians to drive modern armoured vehicles

Articles
Advertisement
 UK Ministry of Defense trained Ukrainians to drive modern armoured vehicles

 UK Ministry of Defense

Advertisement
  • A video of Ukrainian personnel being taught to drive various armoured vehicles made in Britain was released by the British Ministry of Defence.
  • The UK Ministry of Defense shared the pertinent footage on Twitter.
  • The UK-led programme allows Ukrainian Forces to scale-up their resistance as they continue to defend their nation against the Kremlin,” the report states.
Advertisement

A video of Ukrainian personnel being taught to drive various armoured vehicles made in Britain was released by the British Ministry of Defence. The UK Ministry of Defense shared the pertinent footage on Twitter.

“Meet the Ukrainian soldiers who took part in training exercises earlier this year, operating armoured vehicles. The UK-led programme allows Ukrainian Forces to scale-up their resistance as they continue to defend their nation against the Kremlin,” the report states.

The British instructors can be seen demonstrating how to drive the Spartan, Mastiff, Husky, and Wolfhound among six other types of armoured vehicles to the Ukrainian military in the video.

Reminding everyone that the first contingent of Ukrainian soldiers has just arrived in the UK to participate in a new military training programme In the coming months, up to 10,000 Ukrainian military will receive training.

Also Read

45 dead bodies were discovered in Chasiv Yar’s ruins
45 dead bodies were discovered in Chasiv Yar’s ruins

The number of people killed in Russia's missile attack on Chasiv Yar,...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the International News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story