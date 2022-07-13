 UK Ministry of Defense trained Ukrainians to drive modern armoured vehicles

A video of Ukrainian personnel being taught to drive various armoured vehicles made in Britain was released by the British Ministry of Defence.

A video of Ukrainian personnel being taught to drive various armoured vehicles made in Britain was released by the British Ministry of Defence. The UK Ministry of Defense shared the pertinent footage on Twitter.

“Meet the Ukrainian soldiers who took part in training exercises earlier this year, operating armoured vehicles. The UK-led programme allows Ukrainian Forces to scale-up their resistance as they continue to defend their nation against the Kremlin,” the report states.

The British instructors can be seen demonstrating how to drive the Spartan, Mastiff, Husky, and Wolfhound among six other types of armoured vehicles to the Ukrainian military in the video.

Reminding everyone that the first contingent of Ukrainian soldiers has just arrived in the UK to participate in a new military training programme In the coming months, up to 10,000 Ukrainian military will receive training.

