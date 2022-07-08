Ukraine anticipates a rise in UNHCR’s practical support – Zhovkva

UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi met with Ihor Zhovkva, Deputy Head of the Ukrainian President’s Office.

During his visit to Ukraine, UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi met with Ihor Zhovkva, Deputy Head of the Ukrainian President’s Office.

“Ukraine is very grateful for the UNHCR’s coordination role in helping our people who have been forcibly displaced and are now living in other countries’ territory as a result of continuous Russian aggression. We anticipate that the necessary practical support will continue to grow “said Zhovkva.

Additionally, he urged the UN Refugee Agency to give special attention to assisting Ukrainian refugees living abroad, setting up employment opportunities, and gaining access to essential services, especially educational ones, in the temporary host nations.

Ihor Zhovkva and Filippo Grandi spoke in-depth about the assistance given to internally displaced people in Ukraine by the UN Refugee Agency. Women, children, the elderly, and those with disabilities were among the most vulnerable populations, and their needs were prioritised.

The UN High Commissioner reaffirmed his determination to keep looking for practical answers to this delicate problem.

