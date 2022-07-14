Ukraine breaks up diplomatic ties with North Korea

The international boundaries of Ukraine will not change as a result of the North Korean regime’s recognition of the Russian occupation regimes in the Donetsk and Luhansk areas, he further stated.

The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea’s decision to recognise the fictitious “independence” of the areas of Ukraine’s Donetsk and Luhansk provinces temporarily seized by the Russian Federation has been fiercely denounced by the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry.

Oleg Nikolenko, a spokesman for the Ukrainian foreign ministry, wrote on Facebook that “We consider this decision as an attempt by Pyongyang to undermine the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, a gross violation of the Constitution of Ukraine, the UN Charter and the fundamental norms and principles of international law,” he said.

The international boundaries of Ukraine will not change as a result of the North Korean regime’s recognition of the Russian occupation regimes in the Donetsk and Luhansk areas, he further stated. It will also have no legal repercussions. In response to such an aggressive conduct, Ukraine is suspending diplomatic ties with North Korea, according to Nikolenko.

The international sanctions put on this nation prevent political and commercial contacts with the DPRK, according to Nikolenko.

“Russia’s appeal to the DPRK for support in legitimizing the seizure of part of the Ukrainian territory by force speaks more about Moscow’s than Pyongyang’s toxicity. Russia has no more allies in the world, except for countries that depend on it financially and politically, and the level of isolation of the Russian Federation will soon reach the level of isolation of the DPRK. Ukraine will continue to react as harshly as possible to encroachments on its sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

