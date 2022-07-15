Advertisement
Ukraine can’t speak sovereignty while aiding US: North Korea

North Korea hints possible Covid cases on China border to

  • North Korea has cut diplomatic ties with Ukraine after the two self-declared breakaway republics in eastern Ukraine were recognised as independent governments.
  • The isolated nation’s foreign ministry said Ukraine had already supported US-led initiatives, such as sanctions on North Korea’s weapons programmes.

SEOUL: The North Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated on Friday that Ukraine had no right to claim sovereignty concerns after supporting the United States in “unjust, illegal” measures that violated Pyongyang’s sovereignty.

North Korea’s state media put out a statement from the ministry after two self-declared breakaway republics in eastern Ukraine that are backed by Russia were officially recognised as independent governments.

When North Korea did what it did, Ukraine cut ties with it because it saw it as an attempt to hurt its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The isolated nation’s foreign ministry, however, justified the decision, stating that Ukraine had already supported US-led initiatives, such as sanctions on North Korea’s weapons programmes.

North Korea has asserted that its nuclear and missile programmes constitute a self-defence deterrent, and has accused the United States of pursuing a “hostile posture” by applying UN sanctions and conducting military exercises with South Korea.

“Ukraine has no right to raise issue or dispute our legitimate exercise of sovereignty after committing an act that severely lacks fairness and justice between nations by actively joining the US unjust and illegal hostile policy in the past,” the ministry said.

“We will continue to strengthen and develop friendship and cooperation with all countries that respect our sovereignty and treat us favourably based on the principles of sovereign equality, non-interference in internal affairs, and mutual respect.”

