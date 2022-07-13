Ukraine destroys a Russian ammo storage with the help of western precision missiles

Using high-precision western missiles, UKRAINE destroyed a Russian ammo storage facility, causing a fireball to rise into the skies.
Dramatic video captured the moment Ukrainian forces destroyed the stockpile in the occupied Ukrainian city of Kherson.
It is the most recent in a string of missile strikes that have eluded Vladimir Putin’s soldiers’ defences.
The stockpile was destroyed by Ukraine using American HIMARS precision missiles, which can be directed at a precise target up to 190 miles away.
According to reports, Russian fertiliser and weaponry were kept in the depot.
In order to retake Russian-held southern territories, Ukraine’s defence minister recently announced that the country would establish an army of one million soldiers.
