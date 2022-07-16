Ukraine grieves over Russian missile fire on a 4-year-old girl

Ukraine claimed that Russian cruise missiles fired from a submarine in the Black Sea, 200 kilometres (125 miles) southwest of Kyiv, were used to attack an office building on Thursday in Vinnytsia, a city of 370,000 people.

At least 23 people were killed and scores were injured, according to Kyiv.

The attack was the most recent in a string of long-range Russian missile strikes on populated buildings in cities distant from the front in recent weeks, each of which claimed the lives of numerous people.

As Russian shelling descended on communities all over the country, a Ukrainian city far from the frontline mourned the loss of life caused by a missile attack, which also claimed the life of a 4-year-old girl.

The owner of the neighbouring medical facility claimed that some patients who were on their way for treatment were burned alive in their cars outside when the centre was struck by missiles. Two doctors suffered serious injuries.

According to the governor Valentyn Reznychenko on Telegram, three persons were killed and fifteen others were injured when Russian missiles struck the central city of Dnipro late on Friday. According to him, rockets struck a nearby street and an industrial facility. Social media videos showed burning cars and heavy, black smoke billowing from the structures.

The regional governor of the eastern Donetsk region, Pavlo Kyrylenko, claimed in a televised interview that a series of bombardment in 10 different sites in that area resulted in eight fatalities and 13 injuries.

“There is currently an air alarm over practically the entire state of our state as I write this address. Hits have been reported in the Dnipro, Kremenchuk, Kyiv region, “Volodymyr Zelenskiy, the president of Ukraine, stated in a Telegram post.

Residents of Vinnytsia erected a temporary tribute for the victims of the attack on Thursday with teddy bears and flowers.

Liza, a 4-year-old Down’s Syndrome child discovered under the rubble next to a pram, was one of the fatalities. Less than two hours prior to the attack, her mother posted pictures of her pushing the same pram on a blog. These pictures instantly went viral.

Iryna Dmitrieva, her seriously hurt mother, was kept in the dark at the hospital out of concern that learning about her daughter might kill her.

“She has burns, damage to her chest, her abdomen, her liver, and her spleen. The bones were crushed as if she had been put through a meat grinder, and the organs have been stitched together “said Oleksandr Fomin, the hospital’s top medical professional. We would lose her if she learned of her daughter’s passing, she said.

According to Russia’s defence ministry, a meeting between military leaders and foreign arms suppliers took place at the building’s officers’ club, which was to officers’ club. “The attack led to the removal of the participants,” it continued.

