Ukraine insists on  strengthening energy restrictions against Russia  in the seventh package

The topic of the seventh set of sanctions against Russia was discussed by Ukraine and the European Commission, with a focus on the requirement to tighten restrictions in the energy sector.

Following the meeting between Vice-President of the European Commission Valdis Dombrovskis and Minister of Energy of Ukraine German Galushchenko, the press service of the ministry issued a pertinent statement.

“Russia receives billions of euros from the energy exports to Europe. These funds are actually spent to kill Ukrainian civilians, children, destroy critical infrastructure, destroy our country. It is necessary to block this flow of money by strengthening energy sanctions against Russia. And to reinforce the energy security of the European continent, depriving the aggressor of the opportunity to blackmail the civilized world with its energy resources,” Galushchenko emphasized.

The sale of energy resources to EU nations, he added, allows Russia to finance its military machine and carry out its ongoing campaign against Ukraine.

According to reports, the European Union issued its sixth round of sanctions against the Russian Federation at the end of May, with a particular emphasis on the prohibition of the shipping of Russian oil. The EU’s governing bodies have emphasised that this action will enable the bloc to outlaw 90% of Russian oil by year’s end.

