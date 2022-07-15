Ukraine PM Shmyhal requests that the EU declare Russia as terrorist state

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal demanded that the EU declare Russia a state sponsor of terrorism.

“During a video call with EU High Representative Josep Borrell, I called on the EU to recognize Russia as a terrorist state. After all, its army systematically commits terrorist acts against the civilian population. Missile attacks on the center of Vinnytsia, universities in Mykolaiv, a shopping center in Kremenchuk, and the railway station in Kramatorsk are all terrorism, which should receive an appropriate international definition,” he said.

It is time for the world to take action, according to Andriy Yermak, head of the Ukrainian President’s Office, who previously argued in a Politico editorial that designating Russia as a “terrorist state” would have grave legal repercussions for the conflict in Ukraine.

