Ukraine says Russia is preparing next attack stage

Retired military leaders to help supply protective gear to Ukraine(credits:google)

Russian rockets and missiles have blasted Ukrainian cities in recent days, killing scores.

At least 40 people were murdered in urban areas by Russian shelling in the previous three days.

Moscow says it uses high-precision weapons to damage Ukraine’s military infrastructure and protect its own security.

KYIV: Russia is preparing for the next phase of its onslaught in Ukraine, as per a Ukrainian military officer, after Moscow’s announcement that its forces would increase combat activities in “all operational areas.”

According to Kyiv, Russian rockets and missiles have blasted Ukrainian cities in recent days, killing scores.

Mr Vadym Skibitskyi, a spokesman for Ukrainian military intelligence, stated on Saturday, “It is not only missile strikes from the air and sea,” (July 16).

“We can see shelling along the entire line of contact, along the entire front line. There is active use of tactical aviation and attack helicopters.

“There is indeed a certain activation of the enemy along the entire front line… Clearly, preparations are now underway for the next stage of the offensive.“

The Ukrainian military said Russia looked to be regrouping for an offensive against Sloviansk, a symbolically important city in Donetsk’s east.

Three persons, including a 70-year-old grandmother, were killed and three others were injured when rockets hit Chuhuiv, in the Kharkiv area, on Friday night.

More than 50 Russian Grad missiles hit Nikopol on the Dnipro River, killing two people, claimed Governor Valentyn Reznichenko.

It’s denied civilian targeting. Kyiv and the West think Moscow is trying to retake a country that broke away from its authority in 1991.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu ordered military troops to boost operations to prevent Ukrainian strikes on eastern Ukraine and other Russian-held territories, where Kyiv could hit civilian infrastructure or inhabitants.

His words seemed to be a direct response to what Kyiv says was a string of successful attacks on 30 Russian supply and ammunition depots using Western-made multiple launch rocket systems.

A Ukrainian official said that the strikes have cut off Russian supply lines and hurt Russia’s military power.

