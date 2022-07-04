Ukraine withdraw from Lysychansk city, big victory for Russia

Ukrainian military commander General Petr Zelensky says Ukraine will continue to fight and ensure its military has “the most advanced weapons”.

Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese committed additional military help, including armoured vehicles and unmanned aerial vehicles, to the country on Sunday.

The Ukrainian military withdrew from the key city of Lysychansk over the weekend as Russia claimed a big victory by capturing control of the whole eastern Lugansk region.

Advertisement

The Ukrainian withdrawal marked a decisive victory for Moscow’s forces more than four months after their invasion and after they shifted their attention away from the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv.

On Monday, leaders from dozens of countries and international groups will get together in Switzerland to come up with a “Marshall Plan” for rebuilding Ukraine.

This plan will be put into action even as Russia’s military operations continue.

Lysychansk, a crucial flashpoint in the conflict, was the last stronghold in the Lugansk sector of the eastern Donbas region, and its surrender enabled Russian forces to push on Kramatorsk and Sloviansk in neighbouring Donetsk.

“The continuation of the defence of the city would lead to fatal consequences,” the Ukrainian army warned in a statement announcing its surrender on Sunday evening, citing Russia’s numerical and material advantage.

“In order to preserve the lives of Ukrainian defenders, a decision was made to withdraw.”

Advertisement

Also Read Germany among nations ‘doing the most’ for Ukraine says Olaf Scholz Germany is one of the countries providing the most military aid to...

“Unfortunately, steel will and patriotism are not enough for success—material and technical resources are needed.”

The fall of Lysychansk follows the capture of its twin city, Severodonetsk, by Russian forces last week following a fierce battle.

In a speech delivered late on Sunday, Zelensky said that Ukraine would continue to fight and ensure its military had “the most advanced weapons.”

“It requires many negotiations, but we will ensure such a supply. Ukraine will reach the level when the fire superiority of the occupiers will be levelled.”

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese committed additional military help, including armoured vehicles and unmanned aerial vehicles, during a meeting with Zelensky in Kyiv on Sunday.

Advertisement

Also Read Russia claims key Ukraine city Lysychansk, accuses Kyiv of missile strikes Lysychansk was the last city of Lugansk area still in Ukrainian hands....