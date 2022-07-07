Ukraine’s Fast Recovery Plan Presented before the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities

Vice President of Ukraine’s Presidential Office The Fast Recovery Plan for Ukraine was presented by Kyrylo Tymoshenko at the Council of Europe’s Congress of Local and Regional Authorities.

Its main focus is to renovate the critically needed social infrastructure as soon as possible – as soon as today, – so that our people can return to their homes and receive educational, health and public utility services,” Tymoshenko told.

At the international round table discussion titled “United for Ukraine: Mechanisms of Cooperation between Local and Regional Authorities during War,” which was attended by Congress representatives as well as Ukrainian local self-government agencies and European municipalities, Tymoshenko presented the plan.

“Thanks to the coordinated work of the Great Construction project office at the Office of the President of Ukraine, at the instruction of the President of Ukraine, a plan for Ukraine’s reconstruction has been developed. One of its key elements is the Fast Recovery Plan. Its main focus is to renovate the critically needed social infrastructure as soon as possible – as soon as today, – so that our people can return to their homes and receive educational, health and public utility services,” Tymoshenko told.

Tymoshenko emphasised the value of multi-level governance, saying that it is essential for achieving a common objective—the victory and recovery of Ukraine—that the actions of the national government and local self-government authorities be coordinated.

The Office of the President of Ukraine has been working on the Fast Recovery Plan for the past few months in collaboration with regional and local government entities. A web-based system was created to track the harm done and measure each destroyed metre of infrastructure.

According to Tymoshenko, 40,000 items, including 400 secondary schools, 600 nursery schools, hospitals, and public utility items linked to water, gas, heat, and power supply services, need to be restored as soon as possible within the liberated districts.

“At the same time, we are working on a long-term plan for Ukraine’s renovation and transformation into a modern, strong, European and comfortable country,” Tymoshenko added.

According to early estimates, Ukraine has already incurred damages of over $700 billion as a result of Russian military aggression, and these costs are growing daily as the war rages on.

