Ukrainian Army chief says HIMARS helped to calm down the tension on the front lines

Prior to a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, Valeriy Zaluzhny, the commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, spoke with General Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, on the operational situation.

Zaluzhny posted the following on Facebook:

“I maintain a dialogue with the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley. Traditionally, I informed my American counterpart about the operational situation. We managed to stabilize the situation. It is complex, intense, but completely controlled. An important factor contributing to our retention of defensive lines and positions is the timely arrival of M142 HIMARS, which deliver surgical strikes on enemy control posts, ammunition and fuel storage depots,” Zaluzhny said.

He added that ahead of the meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, he and General Milley also synchronized the requests of the Ukrainian side. “I sincerely thanked my colleague and, in his person, the United States and its allies for their help in the struggle for freedom,” Zaluzhny added.

