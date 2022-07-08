More than 200 invaders perished as a result of a Ukrainian artillery attack on the base of the Russian occupation forces in the village of Horokhovatka, Kharkiv area.

More than 200 invaders perished as a result of a Ukrainian artillery attack on the base of the Russian occupation forces in the village of Horokhovatka, Kharkiv area.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine executed an artillery strike on the positions of the Russian occupation soldiers in the village of Horokhovatka, Izium district, Kharkiv region, according to information provided to Guildhall by a source in the Ukrainian intelligence community. The enemy base that had been built up on the grounds of a nearby farm was hit as a result of the artillery attack.

According to the information, “more than 200 intruders were killed as a result of the artillery strike, and military equipment was damaged.”

“After the strike, the Russians put all their dead in a pit, doused the bodies with fuel from a tanker, and burned them,” the report says.

As previously reported, from February 24 to July 7, the Ukrainian military killed around 36,650 Russian servicemen stationed there.

