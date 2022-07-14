Ukrainian forces attack Russian forces in southern Ukraine

Ukrainian servicemen ride a tank near a frontline, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Donbas region, Ukraine.

Attack on Nova Kakhovka in the Kherson region resulted in the deaths of 13 “occupiers,” Operational Command South says.

The Russian news agency said that at least seven people were killed in the attack, according to the town’s Russian-installed administration.

KYIV: Ukrainian soldiers attacked two military checkpoints and a landing pad in a Russian-held region of southern Ukraine on Thursday, Ukrainian officials claimed.

The current attack on Nova Kakhovka in the Kherson region resulted in the deaths of thirteen “occupiers,” according to Operational Command South, as cited by Serhiy Bratchuk, spokesman for the Odesa regional administration. He offered no proof regarding the death toll.

The Russian Ministry of Defense did not immediately comment on the situation.

The Ukrainian military reported on Tuesday that 52 people were killed during an attack on Nova Kakhovka.

