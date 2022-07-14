Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Ukrainian forces attack Russian forces in southern Ukraine

Ukrainian forces attack Russian forces in southern Ukraine

Articles
Advertisement
Ukrainian forces attack Russian forces in southern Ukraine

Ukrainian servicemen ride a tank near a frontline, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Donbas region, Ukraine.

Advertisement
  • Attack on Nova Kakhovka in the Kherson region resulted in the deaths of 13 “occupiers,” Operational Command South says.
  • The Russian news agency said that at least seven people were killed in the attack, according to the town’s Russian-installed administration.

KYIV: Ukrainian soldiers attacked two military checkpoints and a landing pad in a Russian-held region of southern Ukraine on Thursday, Ukrainian officials claimed.

Advertisement

The current attack on Nova Kakhovka in the Kherson region resulted in the deaths of thirteen “occupiers,” according to Operational Command South, as cited by Serhiy Bratchuk, spokesman for the Odesa regional administration. He offered no proof regarding the death toll.

Also Read

North Korea supports independence of Ukraine’s separatist regions
North Korea supports independence of Ukraine’s separatist regions

North Korea has become the first country in the world to recognise...

The Russian Ministry of Defense did not immediately comment on the situation.

The Ukrainian military reported on Tuesday that 52 people were killed during an attack on Nova Kakhovka.

The Russian news agency said that at least seven people were killed in the attack, according to the town’s Russian-installed administration.

Also Read

Israel’s Yair Lapid condemns Hezbollah in first cabinet meeting as PM
Israel’s Yair Lapid condemns Hezbollah in first cabinet meeting as PM

Israel says it intercepted three drones launched by Hezbollah. The drones were...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the International News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story