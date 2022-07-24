The measure will give military spouses more time to marry.

War seems to have refocused life’s priorities in Ukraine, where marriage is now a priority.

Late dawn, a line forms outside a Kyiv registration office. Several waiters are casually dressed, but some women are in white and carrying flowers despite the war there is the wedding of Ukrainian soldiers.

Vlada, in a lacy white dress, murmurs to her soon-to-be-husband Ivan, “All my life has led to this day.”

Ivan, a massage therapist turned army medic, proposed on his one day off in June; this month he married his one-year-old fiancée. The couple requested anonymity for safety.

“Martial law made weddings easier. “Getting here [to Kyiv] was harder than getting married,” he told media correspondent.

Vlada, an architect, and Ivan are among a wave of Ukrainian soldiers and military couples getting married quickly. Martial law has removed the one-month waiting period between notifying authorities of the intention to marry and the wedding.

“Now we are living in a very dangerous time, and maybe people who were planning tomorrow, the day after tomorrow, or in a year to get married, have realised that we’re living today — here and now. Maybe that’s where their decision comes from,” says wedding officiant Oksana Poberezhets.

War seems to have refocused life's priorities. Tatiana and Sergey Yanov have been together for 8 years. War made marriage a priority.

Sergey, in camouflage, remarked outside the registration office, “War worries me more than anything else,” This was his lone chance to marry before the war. Tatiana: “We only had one day, so we wanted to make the most of it.”

Valeria Kolomiets, deputy minister of justice, claimed more Ukrainian soldiers couple had married since the war began.

“Marriage requests have surged due to the martial law,” she remarked.

People can’t always wait in today’s world. We’ve all been in situations where we don’t know what will happen tomorrow or today till nightfall. These people should establish their connection soon to avoid future legal issues. “not how we envisioned our wedding, but we only had one day, so we wanted to make the most of it.”

Anna Khutorian married her now-husband before he left for Ukraine.

Khutorian said she said “I do” on a Telegram video conversation with her spouse and wedding officiant while sipping coffee with a friend.

“In order for these people not to have any legal problems in the future, they have the opportunity and need to formalize their relationship as quickly as necessary,” she claimed in a Telegram interview. The year’s best day.

Khutorian said she’s aware of the sombre practicalities that make marriage crucial, including being able to visit her husband if he’s injured or make funeral preparations if he’s killed in battle.

The couple’s March 31 ceremony was so unplanned that Khutorian only had the wedding certificate.

Since their wedding more than three months ago, she’s only spoken to her husband by phone.

