Ukrainians attempt to cure war trauma at mental health clinic

Yuriy Makeyev was homeless and jobless after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The 48-year-old is undergoing a psychiatric rehabilitation programme at a Kyiv facility.

He fears he may return to a normal life with the help of the programme.

KYIV: Yuriy Makeyev was on the verge of a psychological breakdown as a result of his homelessness and jobless following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The 48-year-old man who escaped his home in the war-torn east feels he may return to a normal life with the help of a specific psychiatric rehabilitation programme he is undertaking at a Kyiv facility.

The United Nations reports that since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his soldiers into Ukraine on February 24, at least 5,000 civilians have been killed and at least as many wounded.

But many more have been through terrible shelling all over the country, which has left them with mental scars and mental distress.

Psychologists assert that spending weeks in bomb shelters, losing one’s job, and being compelled to leave one’s home can result in stress and dissatisfaction that may become insurmountable.

Makeyev, a former editor of a magazine based in Kyiv, remarked, “After the war erupted, I was left without housing and without work simultaneously,“

His journey began in 2014, when he was forced to leave his native city of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine due to its capture by separatists backed by Russia.

“What is happening in Kyiv and around, I have already seen in Donetsk. I did not want to experience it again, but I did,” he stated.

One person was killed by a Russian missile strike on a residential building in Kyiv last month.

Makeyev’s news outlet ceased operations after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and he was fired.

The hostel where he was residing was also closed, and he could not afford to rent elsewhere due to financial troubles.

“Several factors developed into one continuous stress and something urgently needed to be done to address it,” he added.

