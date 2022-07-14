Advertisement
UN chief Antonio Guterres monitors crisis in Sri Lanka

UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres.

  • Antonio Guterres urges all party leaders to “embrace the spirit of compromise for a peaceful and democratic transition”.
  • Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has declared a state of emergency after his home was vandalized on Wednesday.

Antonio Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations, said Thursday that he is monitoring the issue in Sri Lanka “very closely.”

The UN Secretary-General asked all party leaders to “embrace the spirit of compromise for a peaceful and democratic transition” and to address the “root causes of the dispute” and “protesters’ complaints.”

“I continue to follow the situation in Sri Lanka very closely. It is important that the root causes of the conflict and protestors’ grievances are addressed. I urge all party leaders to embrace the spirit of compromise for a peaceful and democratic transition,” the UN head wrote on Twitter.

In the past two weeks, the political unrest in Sri Lanka has exacerbated the situation. While anti-Gotabhaya Rajapaksa protests continue across the island nation, the military and police are using tear gas shells to disperse the demonstrators.

The departure of Gotabaya Rajapaksa from the island nation has heightened tensions.

After his presidential mansion was invaded by protesters, Rajapaksa announced his resignation.

On the same day, the home of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was set ablaze.

On Wednesday was another chaotic day as Wickremesinghe’s office was targeted. In light of this,

Wickremesinghe said last week that he would step down, and on Wednesday he declared a state of emergency.

The fact that he is now the acting president has further inflamed the protests.

