 United States: the call between Biden and Xi is anticipated to discuss Ukraine and tensions in Taiwan

The topics to be discussed, according to Kirby, “include everything from the conflicts over Taiwan to the war in Ukraine, as well as how we better manage competition between our two nations, at least in the economic area.”

There is already a reasonably full agenda of topics for these two leaders to discuss because this call has been planned for a very long time, he said.

Although the United States does not have formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan as part of its one-China policy, it is required by American law to give the island the means to defend itself. Despite rumours of a potential trip by Pelosi, the White House has not hesitated to reaffirm that its position has not changed.

Pelosi’s international travel, according to Kirby, was a concern of national security for the United States since she is a member of the presidential succession. However, she was the only one who could decide how to proceed.

He claimed that Beijing’s “bellicose” statements on the prospective trip only served to increase hostilities. Given the circumstances, “we think that unhelpful and absolutely not in the least bit essential,” he said.

To help the U.S. economy, the administration has been contemplating whether to remove some tariffs on Chinese goods, but Kirby said no decision was anticipated before the call.

Chinese President Xi and American President Biden had a virtual conversation at the White House in Washington.

On November 15, 2021, American President Joe Biden virtually converses with Chinese President Xi Jinping from the White House in Washington, D.C. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS/File Photo

The CHIPs Act, which would give the American semiconductor industry subsidies worth $52 billion and an investment tax credit for chip plants worth an estimated $24 billion, is being debated by the US Congress at the time of the call. Vice President Joe Biden has argued that this legislation is essential if the US is to compete economically with China.

In remarks to reporters on Monday advocating the legislation’s approval, Biden made reference to the anticipated call with Xi and said, “It’s my expectation, but I’ll let you know when that gets set up.”

Final passage is anticipated to be voted on by the Senate in the upcoming days, and the U.S. House may do the same as early as this week.

