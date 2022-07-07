Update on the terrifying incident involving the man who broke into houses and stared at sleeping victims after being charged with rape

TERRIFYING video shows an intrusion assailant peering at sleeping victims as it is made known that the suspect is now being charged with rape.

Weeks before police revealed that 31-year-old Anthony Andrew Cifuentes had been detained and was suspected of many crimes, the terrifying footage was made public.

When publishing the distressing video in April, San Bernardino police issued a warning about Cifuentes.

The “brazen burglar” in the video, according to the police, broke into a house in February and stood over the occupants while they slept, looking at them.

He stood in the middle of the room, searching through their possessions, a piece of cloth over his face.

The police department provided an update this week, stating that the use of DNA evidence resulted in the arrest of Cifuentes on numerous counts.

Anthony Andrew Cifuentes has been identified and charged with rape, assault with the intent to commit rape, and burglary, according to the police department’s statement. This is because of the excellent work done by our detectives, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department crime lab, and the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office.

“If convicted of all charges, he could receive a life sentence in jail.”

According to the police, Cifuentes was charged with a second break-in and sex assault throughout the course of the investigation.

According to a police spokesperson, “Cifuentes forced open a kitchen window to enter the victim’s home and sexually attacked her while she slept in her bed.”