US F-35 jets arrive in South Korea

US Air Force F-35A stealth fighters arrived in South Korea on Tuesday for the first publicly disclosed visit since 2017 as allies and nuclear-armed North Korea engage in an intensifying cycle of weapon shows.

In recent years, joint military exercises have been openly reduced, initially in 2018 because to diplomatic engagement efforts with North Korea and then due to the Covid-19 epidemic.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol has been trying to make up for North Korea’s record number of missile tests this year by making more public displays of allied military power, such as drills.

South Korea’s Defense Ministry stated the F-35As will remain there for 10 days.

“The purpose of this deployment is to demonstrate the strong deterrent and joint defense posture of the US-ROK alliance while at the same time improving the interoperability between the ROK and US Air Force,“ the ministry stated.

USFK reported the aircraft was deployed from Eielson Air Force Base in Alaska.

A USFK spokeswoman said that this was the first public deployment of 5th-generation fighter planes to South Korea since December 2017, but she did not say anything about visits that were not planned.

A former senior US official said numerous drills proceeded amid diplomatic talks but were not publicised.

South Korea has 40 F-35As and wants to buy 20 more.

The USFK claims that F-35As from the South Korean air force will take part.

North Korea has called joint exercises and South Korea’s arms purchases “hostile policies” that prove US proposals to dialogue without preconditions are empty.

