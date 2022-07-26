US gives Ukraine around 500,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccination

In collaboration with COVAX Facility, the US gave about 500,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to Ukraine.

“In collaboration with COVAX, the US gave over 500,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to Ukraine today. We are honoured to aid the Ukrainian people in their struggle against COVID-19. In spite of the global COVID-19 pandemic and as Russia continues its unwarranted conflict, which is aggravating this and other health and security concerns, the United States is still “United With Ukraine,” and this shipment showed that “On Facebook, the American embassy in Ukraine published.

According to reports, Ukraine permits anyone older than 60 as well as those between the ages of 18 and 59 with a medical condition that raises the chance of developing a serious COVID-19 sickness to receive a second booster dosage of the COVID-19 vaccination. For the second booster dosage, the use of the mRNA vaccine is advised.

