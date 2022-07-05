US police detained suspect after 6 people were killed in a mass shooting

US police announces award for Pakistani man for saving citizen’s life
US police have detained a suspect after six people were killed in a mass shooting at an Independence Day parade in Highland Park, Illinois.
Robert E Crimo III, 22, was detained after a brief chase, police said.
The gunman climbed onto a roof, shooting randomly at spectators using a high-powered rifle.
It is the latest mass shooting to hit the US – there has been one in every week of 2022. President Joe Biden said he was “shocked” by the violence.
Hours later, two police officers were wounded in a shooting in Philadelphia during a Fourth of July fireworks display.
Mr Crimo was detained after a manhunt. He was referred to as a “person of interest” in Monday’s shooting, but after his arrest police said they believed he was responsible.
The gunman opened fire at the parade, near the city of Chicago, at around 10:15 local time (15:15 GMT), just a few minutes after it began.
But what should have been one of the happiest days of the year quickly turned to panic, with pushchairs, purses and lawn chairs left discarded on the street as crowds fled from the scene. Some witnesses said they thought the sound of gunfire was fireworks.
The gunman fired at members of the public from the rooftop of a nearby shop, where police recovered “evidence of a firearm.”
Five adults were killed at the scene, as well as a further victim who the local coroner said died in a nearby hospital. At least two dozen others were injured.
One of those who died has been named as Nicolas Toledo, a man in his late 70s, who was only there because he requires full-time care and his family did not want to miss the event.
“What was supposed to be a fun family day turned into a horrific nightmare for us all,” his granddaughter Xochil Toledo wrote on GoFundMe.
“As a family we are broken, and numb. Our condolences go out to all the other families who lost a love one today.”
Another victim of the shooting has been named as Jacki Sundheim, who was described by her local synagogue as a “beloved” member who taught and worshipped there.
“There are no words sufficient to express the depth of our grief for Jacki’s death and sympathy for her family and loved ones,” a statement by North Shore Congregation Israel synagogue said.
Recollecting the events of the day, Anand P, who was at the parade said: “We went to have a nice family day out – and then suddenly all this gunfire happens.
“At the time I personally wanted to believe it was a car backfiring. Then people started running – so we start running.”
Another witness, Noel Hara, described how he was having breakfast at Starbucks after dropping off his son at the parade, when the chaos unfolded.
“About 30 people suddenly came rushing in screaming and we were locked into the Starbucks bathroom,” Mr Hara told the BBC.
“Moments later, they evacuated us from the Starbucks because they thought the shooter was trying to get in the back door.”
No charges have been filed against Mr Crimo and there is no indication of any motive.
Social media firms suspended accounts apparently belonging to Mr Crimo, who posted rap videos under an alias as well as videos depicting shootings, gun violence and other violent themes.
He also posted pictures of himself draped in a Donald Trump flag and a video of him greeting Mr Trump’s motorcade at an airport.
The attack in Highland Park comes just a month after deadly shootings in Uvalde, Texas and Buffalo, New York.
Illinois Governor Jay Robert Pritzker warned that mass shootings were becoming an “American tradition”.
“There are going to be people who are going to say that today is not the day, that now is not the time to talk about guns. I’m telling you there is no better day and no better time than right here and right now,” the Democratic governor said.
President Biden vowed to keep fighting “the epidemic of gun violence” in the country.
“I’m not going to give up,” he said, speaking outside the White House in Washington DC.
The president signed the first big government bill on gun safety in nearly 30 years last week.
It sets more controls on underage buyers and encourages authorities to confiscate guns from persons deemed a threat, but critics argue the safeguards are insufficient.
