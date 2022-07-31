US President Joe Biden tests positive for Covid

US President Joe Biden has been found to have Covid-19 again.

On Saturday, Mr. Biden said he wasn't feeling sick, but he would stay away from people "for their safety.

US President Joe Biden has been found to have Covid-19 again. His doctor has called this a "rebound" infection.

On Saturday, Mr. Biden said he wasn’t feeling sick, but he would stay away from people “for their safety.”

Between Tuesday and Friday of last week, four tests showed that the president did not have the virus.

Mr. Biden has been taking Paxlovid, an antiviral drug that Dr. O’Connor said caused a “rebound” test in a “small number” of Covid patients.

Biden will go back into isolation. He tested positive for the disease nine days ago, but then tested negative twice this week. His positive test is thought to be “rebound” positivity, which some COVID patients experience, according to O’Connor.

Biden tweeted about his good news and said that it can happen to “a small number of people.”

“I don’t have any symptoms, but I’m going to stay away from everyone for their safety. He tweeted, “I’m still at work, but I’ll be back on the road soon.”

The agency says that most cases of rebound are still mild and that no cases of severe disease have been reported during this time.

Biden, who is 79 years old, tested positive for HIV for the first time on July 21. He was then given the anti-viral drug Paxlovid. On July 26 and 27, tests showed that he did not have the virus. Then he was told he could leave isolation but had to wear a mask inside.

His positive tests mean that he is one of the few people who were given the drug and then got the virus again.

Dr. Ashish Jha, the White House’s COVID-19 coordinator, told reporters on Monday that data “suggests that between 5 and 8 percent of people have rebounded” after taking Paxlovid.