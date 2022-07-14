Advertisement
Edition: English
US urges Sri Lanka peaceful power transfer amid widespread protests

Articles
Sri Lanka has imposed national emergency amid nationwide anti-government protests.

  • The US Ambassador to Sri Lanka has called for a peaceful transfer of power within the country’s constitutional framework.
  • Julie Chung also condemned all violence and demanded that the rule of law be preserved in the crisis-stricken island nation.
  • She urged all parties to work together to bring economic and political stability to the country.
COLOMBO: Julie Chung, the US Ambassador to Sri Lanka, has called for a peaceful transfer of power within the country’s constitutional framework, condemned all violence, and demanded that the rule of law be preserved in the crisis-stricken island nation.

“We condemn all violence and call for the rule of law to be upheld,” she said in a tweet, emphasising that a peaceful transfer of power within Sri Lanka’s democratic and constitutional framework is crucial for the fulfilment of the people’s demands for accountability, transparency, democratic governance, and a better future.

Julie Chung also suggested that the parties in Sri Lanka work together to bring economic and political stability to the country.

She stated in a tweet, “We urge all parties to approach this juncture with a commitment to the betterment of the nation and to work quickly to implement solutions that will bring long-term economic & political stability.”

Gotabaya Rajapaksa escaped to the Maldives on Wednesday after an upheaval sparked by the island nation’s economic collapse. He is presently waiting to sail to Singapore.

Acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe has proclaimed a state of emergency and enforced a curfew in the Western province.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe resigned amid protests and a crisis in Sri Lanka.

As the country’s economy gets worse, tensions are rising and there have been reports of many fights between civilians and police and military at gas stations where thousands of desperate people have been waiting in line for hours or days.

