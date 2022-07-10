Vereshchuk urges Ukrainians to leave the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions once more

Vereshchuk, the deputy prime minister and minister urged the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions to leave as quickly as possible

Vereshchuk, the deputy prime minister and minister in charge of reintegrating temporarily held territories, urged those living in the occupied areas of the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions to leave as quickly as possible by all means imaginable.

“It is necessary to do so for the Armed Forces of Ukraine not to endanger the civilian population during offensive operations,” Vereshchuk said during the nationwide telethon, Even though Crimea was under occupation, she urged the populace to evacuate.

Vereshchuk further claimed that 30% of people living in the districts temporarily controlled by Russia are unable to pass the so-called “filter” implemented by the invaders.

The Deputy Prime Minister said, “To basements” are where the Russians send people they deem dangerous—mostly men.

The Kherson Regional Council reportedly urged locals to flee the enemy-occupied zone and advised those who couldn’t take care of their shelter, food, and water supplies.

