Vice Minister of Parliament Honda praises Japan-Algeria ties

Taro Honda, Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs, sent a video message to the event – Google

  • The Algerian Embassy in Japan celebrated the 60th Algeria Independence Day.
  • Taro Honda, Parliamentary Vice-Minister of Foreign Affairs, sent a video message at the ceremony.
  • The partnership between Japan and Algeria was established in 1962, before independence.
The Algerian Embassy in Japan celebrated on Tuesday the “60th Algeria Independence Day and the 60th Anniversary Ceremony of the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations between Japan and Algeria.”

Taro Honda, Parliamentary Vice-Minister of Foreign Affairs, sent a video message at the ceremony.

Honda was delighted to commemorate this momentous occasion with Ambassador Larbi Katy, emphasising that Algeria is a close political, economic, and cultural ally of the country.

He said that in the future, he wants to make more connections in other fields.

“We will continue to work on cooperation that contributes to the economic growth and diversification of Algeria, and further promote the traditional friendship and cooperation between the two countries in this milestone year,” Honda said.

On behalf of the Government of Japan, I would like to congratulate the Government of Algeria and its people on the occasion of the 60th Algerian Independence Day. In addition, this year marks the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and Algeria.

The partnership between Japan and Algeria was established in 1962, before Algeria’s independence.

Many Japanese businessmen invested in oil and natural gas development after independence.

