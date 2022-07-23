Vladimir Putin was replaced by a BODY DOUBLE when he travelled to Iran to meet with President Erdogan of Turkey, Ukrainian intelligence

The head of Ukrainian military intelligence believes that Vladimir Putin’s appearance at a conference in Tehran this week may have involved the employment of a body duplicate.

The Russian president appeared embarrassed as he descended from his presidential aircraft in Tehran, but Ukrainian sources noticed that he moved more rapidly and alertly than in previous public appearances.

The Russian president gave the waiting group a cheery hello before taking off his jacket and getting into a heavily armoured car.

Major-General Kyrylo Budanov, head of intelligence, gave a strange live interview on Ukraine’s 1+1 news station.

According to Ukrainian reports, Budanov hypothesised that a Putin impersonator might have travelled to Tehran to speak with the leaders of Iran and Turkey.

Advertisement

I’ll merely make a hint, he said.

Please observe Putin stepping off the plane at that precise moment. Is Putin there at all?

The visit of the Russian leader to Tehran, where he visited the Iranian leadership as well as the Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoan, received media attention on a global scale.

Since beginning his savage assault of Ukraine five months ago, Putin has only travelled overseas twice.

In one video, Erdoan kept Putin waiting while the Russian president shuffling his feet and making odd facial gestures, giving the impression that he was uncomfortable.

Ukraine did not, however, indicate previously that this was a Putin double.

Advertisement

When the meeting in Tehran took place, Erdogan had Putin wait, according to official Anton Gerashchenko’s Telegram post.

The Führer’s visage displays the whole range of his humiliated and insulted feelings.

With such a face, the bunker is undoubtedly the finest location to remain.

The response from UNIAN, a Ukrainian news agency, was that “the dwarf doesn’t like to be mistreated.”

Two years ago, Putin acknowledged that twins had been discussed by officials, but he insisted the concept had been rejected.

I gave up on any doubles, he said.

Advertisement

During the terrorist strikes that hit Russia in the early 2000s, he was told that gatherings where the head of state might be in danger should be attended by a lookalike.

He stated, “This was during the most trying period of our fight against terrorism.”

Former Kremlin officials, including longtime Soviet leaders Josef Stalin and Leonid Brezhnev, are said to have used body doubles.

A Russian Putin expert has vehemently refuted a CIA assertion that the Kremlin leader is “too healthy” and