During a rare public conference on Monday in a nation that has refrained from denouncing Moscow’s attack, Western envoys in China criticised Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, with the U.S. ambassador saying China should not spread Russian “propaganda.”

Russian aggression against Ukraine is “the greatest threat to the global world order,” according to U.S. ambassador Nicholas Burns, who was speaking at the Tsinghua University-organized World Peace Forum.

Burns wished that the representatives for China’s foreign ministry would refrain from reiterating “Russian propaganda” that NATO was to blame for the conflict.

He continued, “I wish that representatives of the foreign ministry will also stop spreading false information about American bioweapons labs, which do not exist in Ukraine.

The British and French embassies stood to Burns’ left and right, respectively, as did a Chinese government adviser and the Russian envoy.

The conversation was particularly harsh by the norms of recent public forums in China. The organiser had advertised the session as a discussion among representatives of the five permanent members of the U.N. Security Council.

Chinese media and public discourse hardly ever criticise Russia’s actions in Ukraine.

In order to disarm Ukraine and defend it against Nazis, Russia refers to its actions there as a “special operation.” The claim of fascism is unfounded, according to Ukraine and the West, and the war is an unprovoked act of aggression.

All three Western diplomats criticised Russia for what they considered its illegal attack against Ukraine during the session, which was on the general subject of “The United Nations and Global Order,” but Russian envoy Andrey Denisov disagreed.

“If Russia gets its way, we would have global anarchy,” the British ambassador Caroline Wilson told the in-person audience, which included foreign diplomats, Chinese students, and professors.

The conflict, according to French ambassador Laurent Bili, was against the tenets of global law.

Additionally, part of the criticism from Western ambassadors was directed at China. Wilson and Bili both refuted China’s claim that Europe’s supply of weapons to Ukraine was escalating the conflict.

By claiming that Ukraine was producing components for biological weapons, Russia was spreading propaganda, misinformation, and “nonsense,” according to the United States and its friends in the West.