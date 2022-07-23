What kind of treatment is being given for monkeypox?

Monkeypox symptoms develop three weeks after exposure to the virus.

Symptoms include fever, headache, muscle aches, sore throat, cough, chills, and tiredness.

Moreover, the rash can appear on the face, body, and genital area.

As monkeypox spreads globally, many persons with minor symptoms have recovered without therapy.

“These diseases are usually mild. Even though they’re unsightly and filthy, they’ll get better on their own “William Schaffner, MD, professor at Vanderbilt, remarked.

FDA hasn’t approved any monkeypox therapies.

During the outbreak, the CDC is making tecovirimat available. People with severe monkeypox or at high risk should take it.

Few people with this disease fit this group.

Dr. Mary Foote, medical director of NYC’s Office of Preparedness and Response, said severe monkeypox cases are more than expected.

Doctors there had started providing tecovirimat to “near to 70 patients,” and there were 336 verified cases at the time.

The CDC believes monkeypox can spread in several ways. These include direct contact with the rash, “respiratory secretions” that however shared through face-to-face contact or close physical contact like sex, and touching infected clothing or body fluids.

Infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said guys who have intercourse with other men are “heavily weighted” to get sick from the outbreak.

The CDC recommends that people with monkeypox stay home. If you develop a rash or other symptoms, stay away from family and pets.

WHO advises patients shouldn’t touch their rash since it could spread the disease.

Monkeypox usually heals itself.

