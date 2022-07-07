Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • International
  • While Boris Johnson’s departure “plays directly into his hands,” Vladimir Putin is “embracing the upheaval.”
While Boris Johnson’s departure “plays directly into his hands,” Vladimir Putin is “embracing the upheaval.”

While Boris Johnson’s departure “plays directly into his hands,” Vladimir Putin is “embracing the upheaval.”

Articles
Advertisement
While Boris Johnson’s departure “plays directly into his hands,” Vladimir Putin is “embracing the upheaval.”
Advertisement

According to English broadcaster Piers Morgan, Russian President Vladimir Putin is “enjoying the upheaval” caused by Boris Johnson’s resignation.

The anchor of Fox Nation’s Uncensored, Piers Morgan, discussed the resignation announcement of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson during Thursday’s programme of Fox & Friends.

To quote Morgan: “Vladimir Putin is the only person who enjoys the current state of instability and uncertainty in both the US and the UK.

“All of this works to his advantage. He wants to see nations that ought to be working together to stop this rampage into Ukraine instead fracturing into total anarchy.

Additionally, the 57-year-old TV personality compared it to “the current American situation… with a very weak president and an even worse vice president.”

Advertisement

“So if you’re Putin, you’re licking your lips in all of this,” he continued.

Morgan mentioned the term “greasy piglet” that he and others use to refer to Johnson.

“Imagine a greasy little piglet. That is how he is “On the recurring morning news programme, Morgan gave an explanation.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the International News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Elon Musk's trial started which cost him over 20 million dollar after Tesla tweet
Elon Musk's trial started which cost him over 20 million dollar after Tesla tweet
Zelensky's advisor resigned after a missile hit a building in Dnipro
Zelensky's advisor resigned after a missile hit a building in Dnipro
GOP candidate arrested over suspicion planning shootings at Democratic residences
GOP candidate arrested over suspicion planning shootings at Democratic residences
Experts warning to the US Navy, larger fleets always wins
Experts warning to the US Navy, larger fleets always wins
European Commission president claims Western allies need to
European Commission president claims Western allies need to "step up" their military
Why is the UK government getting involved in Scotland’s new gender recognition law?
Why is the UK government getting involved in Scotland’s new gender recognition law?
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story