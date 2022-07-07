While Boris Johnson’s departure “plays directly into his hands,” Vladimir Putin is “embracing the upheaval.”

According to English broadcaster Piers Morgan, Russian President Vladimir Putin is “enjoying the upheaval” caused by Boris Johnson’s resignation.

The anchor of Fox Nation’s Uncensored, Piers Morgan, discussed the resignation announcement of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson during Thursday’s programme of Fox & Friends.

To quote Morgan: “Vladimir Putin is the only person who enjoys the current state of instability and uncertainty in both the US and the UK.

“All of this works to his advantage. He wants to see nations that ought to be working together to stop this rampage into Ukraine instead fracturing into total anarchy.

Additionally, the 57-year-old TV personality compared it to “the current American situation… with a very weak president and an even worse vice president.”

“So if you’re Putin, you’re licking your lips in all of this,” he continued.

Morgan mentioned the term “greasy piglet” that he and others use to refer to Johnson.

“Imagine a greasy little piglet. That is how he is “On the recurring morning news programme, Morgan gave an explanation.