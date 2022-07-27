WHO believe that Wuhan market animals likely started Covid-19 flu

The coronavirus most likely originated at the Huanan Seafood Market in Wuhan, China.

The initial Covid-19 cases were among live animal merchants or shoppers at a market.

Researchers believe two viruses may have passed from animals to humans.

Advertisement

WHO advised scientists to continue investigating all probable causes of the Covid-19 outbreak, including a lab leak. Two new research utilise completely different methodologies but reach the same conclusion: The coronavirus most likely originated at the Huanan Seafood Market in Wuhan, China.

The research was initially published as preprints online in February, but has since completed peer review and was published in the journal Science on Tuesday.

Scientists from around the world used mapping techniques and social media reports in one study. They say the virus was likely present in live animals sold at the market in late 2019. Close confines may have allowed diseases to spread. The report doesn’t name the sick animals.

The initial Covid-19 cases were among live animal merchants or shoppers at a market. They believe two viruses passed from animals to humans.

All eight COVID-19 cases detected before December 20 were in the western section of the market, where animals were traded. Five animal sellers predicting human instances.

“The clustering is very, very specific,” according to research co-author Kristian Andersen, a professor in Scripps Research’s Department of Immunology and Microbiology.

Advertisement

Also Read World Health Organization to reconvene monkeypox emergency panel The World Health Organization's emergency committee on monkeypox will reconvene July 21....

According to Michael Worobey, department chair of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology at the University of Arizona, the “amazing” pattern that emerged from mapping these cases was quite evident.

According to Worobey, the researchers mapped the early cases that had no connection to the market, and those persons who lived or worked in close proximity to the market.

“This is an indication that the virus started spreading in people who worked at the market but then started that spread … into the surrounding local community as vendors went into local shops, infected people who worked in those shops,” Worobey stated.

The other study uses a molecular technique to figure out when the first coronavirus infections spread from animals to humans.

According to the findings, the original version of the coronavirus was likely in two forms known as A and B. At least two cross-species transmission events into humans resulted in the lineages.

Advertisement

According to the researchers, the first animal-to-human transfer occurred around November 18, 2019, and came from lineage B. They only discovered the lineage B type in those with a direct link to the Huanan market.

“The big question we need to ask ourselves is — the next time this happens, because it will happen — how do we go from detecting that outbreak early and preventing that outbreak so it doesn’t become a pandemic?” Advertisement Also Read World Health Organization employee killed in Myanmar Myo Min Htut was killed on Wednesday night in Mawlamyine Township, Mon...