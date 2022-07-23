WHO declares monkeypox a global emergency

The World Health Organization has designated the monkeypox outbreak a worldwide health emergency.

The categorization, which comes after a global spike in infections, is the highest alert the WHO can issue.

It was announced at the conclusion of the WHO’s emergency committee on the virus’ second meeting.

According to WHO Director General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, more than 16,000 cases have currently been reported from 75 different countries.

He stated that the outbreak has already resulted in five deaths.

Only two such comparable medical crises exist today: the coronavirus epidemic and the ongoing fight to eradicate polio.

According to Dr. Tedros, the emergency committee was unable to agree on whether the epidemic of monkeypox can be considered a global health emergency.

However, he claimed that the virus had quickly spread over the globe and that he had come to the conclusion that it was really of global importance.

According to Dr. Tedros, too little was known about the novel routes of transmission that had facilitated its spread.

He continued, “The WHO has determined that the risk of monkeypox is moderate internationally and in all regions, with the exception of the European region, where we have determined that the risk is high.