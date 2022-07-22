Who is Andrew Russell?6 year old daughter is rescued by a USPS postal from a parked automobile after her mother overdosed

A Colorado mailman named Andrew Russell freed a six-year-old child who was stuck inside a parked car. After the girl’s mother overdosed while driving, the mailman is being hailed as a hero. Russell, a mail carrier for the United States Postal Service (USPS), noticed a girl screaming on July 16 while he was doing his routine mail route.

Russell said to KDVR: “A car was parked off to the side of the road, I saw. I first heard a strange sound, much like an engine revving, followed by a young child’s voice that sounded rather hysterical. Therefore, as soon as I heard that, I instantly ran over.” He asserted that he managed to release the child from the vehicle and immediately dialled 911. She was reportedly saying, “My mommy’s dead,” according to Russell. “Her mother didn’t move. The youngster was obviously highly worried, as a result.”

Russell insisted that when he heard the child’s cries, he reacted right away. Russell said to KDVR: “It really struck a nerve for me since I have a young daughter of my own. It meant the world to me that she was just OK, as she thanked me a few times.”

According to the Wheat Ridge Police Department, the girl’s mother, Ashlee Figgers, 25, allegedly tried to drive to a relative’s residence after taking a fentanyl pill. According to Wheat Ridge Police Department public relations officer Joanna Small, “As she was driving, she got exhausted and pulled to the side of the road where she essentially went out.”

She realised she didn’t know what to do, Small said, adding that she wasn’t sure if she couldn’t get out of the car or if she was simply afraid. She believed her mother was deceased. So, she called for assistance after spotting the mailman.

According to Small, Ashlee Figgers was awake when the officers arrived. The mother was detained on suspicion of drugged driving, having a controlled substance in her possession, and abusing her children. “We hope she improves. She is not hopeless. We know she loves her daughter, even though she is accused of abusing her,” Small said. “She made a bad choice that may have affected her daughter in the worst way possible.

Small asserted that Russell will always be valued by the department and that the child is living with family members. “We are a Denver suburb. It’s a pretty close-knit neighbourhood. incredibly helpful community We are unsure of what would have happened if individuals like him hadn’t existed “Little stated.

“Her mom didn’t overdose to the point where she couldn’t be resurrected, therefore the girl is safe. We are so appreciative of what he did “Small commented. It is unclear as of Thursday, July 21, if Figgers seemed to have legal representation or will be prosecuted.